MADRID, Sept 17 Spanish lender Kutxabank said on Tuesday it had sold 5 percent of its stake in Spanish hotel chain NH Hoteles for 3.85 euros per share in a deal worth 60 million euros ($80 million).

The deal was the latest stake sale in the chain by former savings banks looking to bolster capital levels. BMN and NCG Banco have sold a 4.3 percent stake in the hotel chain, a financial source told Reuters on Monday. ($1 = 0.7489 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)