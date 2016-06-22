SINGAPORE, June 22 (IFR) - National Highways Authority of
India has invited banks to submit expressions of
interest for an offering of Masala bonds at a minimum tenor of
five years to raise the rupee equivalent of $750 million,
according to market sources.
These will be the company's debut Masala issue. India
Ratings, CARE and CRISIL have assigned AAA ratings to NHAI's
long-term domestic borrowing programme.
Despite interest from issuers, no Masala bond issues have
been completed yet, but there is a strong pipeline building from
public sector companies.
NHAI says it will consider issuing offshore rupee bonds of
10, 15 and 20 years. It has given banks until the end of this
month to respond.
Earlier this week, India's largest power company, NTPC
, had said it was looking to raise $250 million from
an offering of Green Masala bonds, according to market sources.
NTPC was said to have mandated Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC and SBI Capital Markets for the offering.
Last week, Rural Electrification Corp sent a
request for proposals to raise $100 million from Masala bonds,
with a greenshoe option to increase the size for up to $200
million. The Reg S bonds were to have a tenor of three years and
one day.
The proceeds will be for financing infrastructure projects
in the power sector. Banks have until July 4 to respond to REC's
call for proposals.
REC is rated Baa3 and BBB by Moody's and Fitch, equivalent
to the sovereign rating of India. ICRA and CARE have assigned
AAA ratings to REC's local bonds.
(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; editing by Dharsan Singh and
Daniel Stanton)