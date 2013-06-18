BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange issues statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling
MUMBAI, June 18 India's National Housing Bank invited bids on Tuesday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($86.53 million) via 36-month bonds, a termsheet showed.
The base size of the issue is 2.5 billion rupees. ($1 = 57.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* FY net result, group share, totals 31.4 million euros ($33.22 million) compared to 32.9 million euros in 2015
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.