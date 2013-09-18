(Corrects to remove extraneous words from first paragraph)

MUMBAI, Sept 18 India's National Housing Bank invited bids on Wednesday to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($118.61 million) through a private placement of bonds, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.

The firm will sell 36-month bonds with a put/call option at the end of 12 months, as per the document.

The base size of the issue is 2.5 billion rupees. ($1 = 63.2300 Indian rupees)