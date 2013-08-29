A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa has a medium 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for some development during the next two or three days while the system moves westward near the Cape Verde Islands at 10 to 15 miles per hour," the Miami-based weather forecasters said.