UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Spain's Grupo Inversor Hesperia (GIHSA):
* says has transferred 30 million shares in NH Hoteles to Santander to partly pay off loan
* Grupo Hesperia says NH Hoteles stake transferred to Santander represents 8.56 percent of NH hoteles capital
* says its stake in NH Hoteles falls to 9.1 percent after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources