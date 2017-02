MADRID Dec 13 Spain's NH Hoteles said on Tuesday China's HNA Group, parent of China's Hainan Airlines, had called off a deal to take a stake in in the Spanish hotel group due to financial market uncertainty.

The deal, which went through in May, was for the Chinese group to subscribe to a capital increase that would give it 20 percent of NH Hoteles for an investment of around 329.9 million euros ($4.36 billion).

NH Hoteles received compensation of $15 million due to the cancellation of the deal, the Spanish group said. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)