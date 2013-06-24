UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, June 24 Spanish hotel chain NH Hoteles said on Monday it had agreed the sale of the Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam for 157 million euros ($206.24 million) to a consortium led by AXA Real Estate Investment Managers.
The sale, which includes a deal to allow NH Hoteles to continue managing the hotel for 25 years, includes capital gains of 42 million euros. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources