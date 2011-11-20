Athletics-Russia unlikely to be re-admitted before November - IAAF
MONACO, Feb 6 Russia will remain suspended from international athletics and is unlikely to be reinstated before November, the sport's governing body (IAAF) said on Monday.
Nov. 20 Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been cleared to make his long-awaited return to the National Hockey League on Monday.
The Penguins said on Sunday that Crosby had been selected in the lineup to face the New York Islanders, marking his first appearance since January 5.
The 24-year-old, the league's biggest drawing card, has not played since absorbing two hits to the head in successive games within a week and experiencing post-concussion symptoms.
He was cleared last month to resume full contact after struggling with headaches all year but his return to competition had continued to be delayed.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by ; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
MONACO, Feb 6 Russia will remain suspended from international athletics and is unlikely to be reinstated before November, the sport's governing body (IAAF) said on Monday.
MONACO, Feb 6 The governing body of world athletics (IAAF) has put a freeze on changes of nationality by athletes, saying the system has become open to abuse and that rules are being manipulated.
PARIS, Feb 3 Paris showed on Friday that it can offer a safe environment to host the Olympics after an attack was thwarted at the Louvre Museum on the day when the city submitted its bid file to host the 2024 Games, mayor Anne Hidalgo said.