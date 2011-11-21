* Doctors clear Crosby to return to play
Nov 20 Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby
has been cleared to make his long-awaited return to the National
Hockey League on Monday.
The Penguins said on Sunday that Crosby had been selected in
the lineup to face the New York Islanders, marking his first
appearance since Jan. 5, after team doctors approved his return.
"They saw him today and talked to him and cleared him, and
that's when the decision was made that (Monday) would be the
day," Pittsburgh head coach Dan Bylsma told reporters.
"The only thing I can really say is that is that I would
liken it to the sound you hear in the voice of a player that's
going to go play in their first National Hockey League game.
"He's excited. He's anxious. He's been wanting to play hockey
for a long time."
The 24-year-old, the league's biggest draw card, has not
played since absorbing two hits to the head in successive games
within a week and experiencing post-concussion symptoms.
He was cleared last month to resume full contact after
struggling with headaches all year and been steadily increasing
his physical workload in practice.
"I don't think he got any crushing blows in practice. He
certainly had a fair amount of contact. He was around the net;
he was with people," Bylsma said.
"A couple times he got hit to the ice. A couple times he had
some contact into the boards in puck battle situations. That
happened over the course of a month or so, five weeks of having
those situations.
"He's confident going to the net. He's confident in that
traffic area right now. I'm confident you'll see him go to the
net hard."
Bylsma said it was unrealistic to expect Crosby, a gold
medallist for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, to
be at his best after such a long layoff.
"With any player who's been in practice and hasn't been in
games and is now going to get back in games it's different,"
Bylsma said.
"The game is going faster. There are different scenarios,
more scenarios. You're talking about a lot of different things.
But I think there's going to be a (period of) time before he
totally feels comfortable and back, certainly, to the level that
he was playing.
"But the one thing I think is easy to see is that in
practice, he's one of the best players on the ice. He is the
best player on the ice with his speed and the way he plays the
game. So he's going to bring that into the game tomorrow."
Bylsma said he planned to have Crosby skate with Chris Kunitz
and Pascal Dupuis but would initially limit his game time.
"Sidney's adrenaline is going to be going so high that he's
going to be tired out a little bit quicker than he normally
would," he said.
"He thinks maybe he's only going to be able to play 12
minutes and I laugh because once Sidney Crosby gets to 12
minutes, he's certainly going to want the 13th minute to get out
there.
"I don't know exactly what a number would be, but it's
certainly not going to be rushing right back into 20-plus
minutes where he was at before."
