Feb 26 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday's National Hockey League games:

- - -

Wild 4, Predators 2

The Minnesota Wild became only the fifth visiting team to beat the Nashville Predators, posting a 4-2 win that included a late empty-netter.

Getting two goals from its fourth line and another solid game from goalie Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota (33-22-7) won for the 12th time in 15 games.

The Predators (41-14-7) fell to 26-4-1 at home but still have the best overall record in the NHL.

- - -

Canadiens 5, Blue Jackets 2

Left winger Max Pacioretty scored his 30th goal of the season and defenseman P.K. Subban had a goal and two assists as the Montreal Canadiens made quick work of the Columbus Blue Jackets, winning 5-2.

The Canadiens, who have won three straight and earned points in 10 of their last 11 games, swept the three-game season series against the Blue Jackets.

- - -

Rangers 4, Coyotes 3

Right winger Lee Stempniak scored his second goal of the game with 2:14 remaining in the third period to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 home win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona led 3-1 after the first period, before giving up three goals to slump to its eight consecutive loss, all in regulation.

- - -

Blackhawks 3, Panthers 0

Goalie Corey Crawford made 20 saves to earn the 12th shutout of his career and the Chicago Blackhawks blanked the Florida Panthers 3-0.

Florida, who earlier in the day traded two draft picks to the New Jersey Devils for five-time NHL scoring champ Jaromir Jagr, lost its fourth straight game overall in another setback to its playoff hopes.

- - -

Maple Leafs 3, Flyers 2

Jonathan Bernier stopped 47-of-49 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2.

Center Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (25-31-5), who won their second successive game, while the Flyers (26-25-11) lost their second in a row.

- - -

Blues 2, Jets 1 (SO)

Center Alexander Steen scored the shootout winner as the St Louis Blues defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on the road.

- - -

Sabres 6, Canucks 3

Center Torrey Mitchell scored twice, including the game winner, to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 home victory over the Vancouver Canucks. (Compiled by Andrew Both)