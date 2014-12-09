Dec 8 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday's National Hockey League games:

Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Defenseman Kevin Klein scored with 1:15 remaining in overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Klein scored his sixth goal of the season off a long blast that eluded screened Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Left wingers J.T. Miller and Kevin Hayes scored for the Rangers, as did right winger Rick Nash, who now has 18 goals this season.

Left wingers Nick Spaling and Evgeni Malkin and right winger Steve Downie scored for the Penguins, the latter two scoring 24 seconds apart late in the third period to erase a 3-1 deficit.

Devils 2, Hurricanes 1

Jaromir Jagr made the most of a milestone occasion, supplying his side's first goal and added an assist in his 1,500th career NHL game as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1.

Devils center Adam Henrique scored with 13.4 seconds left in the second period, five seconds before a Carolina penalty expired, to give New Jersey its first lead.

Carolina defenseman Justin Faulk opened the scoring with a second-period goal.

Blues 4, Panthers 2

Martin Brodeur earned the 690th win of his NHL career in his home debut with the St Louis Blues in a 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Brodeur, signed by the Blues last week after an injury to goalie Brian Elliott, stopped 32-of-34 Florida shots in his third game with his new team after 21 years with the New Jersey Devils.

The winning goal came with 1:54 to play when left winger Chris Porter deflected a shot by defenseman Barret Jackman past goalie Roberto Luongo. Center Paul Stastny added an empty-net goal with 31 seconds to play.

The Panthers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game on a goal by 18-year-old rookie Aaron Ekblad with 5:06 to play in regulation.

