UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 12 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday's National Hockey League games:
- - -
Penguins 3, Flames 1
A depleted Pittsburgh Penguins shrugged off the absence of captain Sidney Crosby to defeat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday.
Blake Comeau, Kris Letang and Rob Klinkhammer picked up the slack by scoring the goals for Pittsburgh (19-6-3), who beat the Flames for the eighth consecutive time.
Crosby missed the game with an undisclosed illness and is also expected to miss Saturday's contest in Columbus.
The Flames (17-12-2) dropped their fourth straight game.
- - -
Canadiens 6, Kings 2
Forty-five saves from goaltender Carey Price and a balanced attack lifted the Montreal Canadiens to a big win over the Los Angeles Kings.
Jiri Sekac (twice) and Sven Andrighetto scored for Montreal (19-10-2), along with P.K. Subban, Andrei Markov and David Desharnais.
Martin Jones made 14 saves for the Kings (15-10-5).
- - -
Panthers 3, Red Wings 2 (SO)
Vincent Trocheck and Brandon Pirri scored in the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Tomas Fleischmann and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Florida (12-8-7) in the first 60 minutes. Goaltender Roberto Luongo made 23 saves in regulation and in overtime.
Riley Sheahan and Gustav Nyquist got the goals for Detroit (17-6-7) in regulation. Jimmy Howard made 29 saves in total prior to the shootout.
- - -
Ducks 4, Oilers 2
The Anaheim Ducks cruised to a 3-0 lead and held on to defeat Edmonton in a match-up of the best and worst teams in the NHL.
Tyler Pitlick and Jeff Petry scored goals for Edmonton (7-18-5) to trim the deficit before Nate Thompson put the game away with a third-period goal.
The Ducks improved their record to 20-6-5. (Compiled by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts