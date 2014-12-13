Dec 12 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday's National Hockey League games:

- - -

Penguins 3, Flames 1

A depleted Pittsburgh Penguins shrugged off the absence of captain Sidney Crosby to defeat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday.

Blake Comeau, Kris Letang and Rob Klinkhammer picked up the slack by scoring the goals for Pittsburgh (19-6-3), who beat the Flames for the eighth consecutive time.

Crosby missed the game with an undisclosed illness and is also expected to miss Saturday's contest in Columbus.

The Flames (17-12-2) dropped their fourth straight game.

- - -

Canadiens 6, Kings 2

Forty-five saves from goaltender Carey Price and a balanced attack lifted the Montreal Canadiens to a big win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Jiri Sekac (twice) and Sven Andrighetto scored for Montreal (19-10-2), along with P.K. Subban, Andrei Markov and David Desharnais.

Martin Jones made 14 saves for the Kings (15-10-5).

- - -

Panthers 3, Red Wings 2 (SO)

Vincent Trocheck and Brandon Pirri scored in the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Tomas Fleischmann and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Florida (12-8-7) in the first 60 minutes. Goaltender Roberto Luongo made 23 saves in regulation and in overtime.

Riley Sheahan and Gustav Nyquist got the goals for Detroit (17-6-7) in regulation. Jimmy Howard made 29 saves in total prior to the shootout.

- - -

Ducks 4, Oilers 2

The Anaheim Ducks cruised to a 3-0 lead and held on to defeat Edmonton in a match-up of the best and worst teams in the NHL.

Tyler Pitlick and Jeff Petry scored goals for Edmonton (7-18-5) to trim the deficit before Nate Thompson put the game away with a third-period goal.

The Ducks improved their record to 20-6-5. (Compiled by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)