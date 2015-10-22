Oct 21 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Wednesday:

Sabres 2, Maple Leafs 1 (shootout)

Left winger Matt Moulson scored the decisive shootout goal to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Moulson waited for Toronto goalie Jonathan Bernier to commit before calmly skating to his left and shooting the puck into the open net in the fifth round of the shootout.

Center Tyler Ennis also scored in the shootout for Buffalo.

Sabres left winger Evander Kane scored in regulation while goalie Chad Johnson made 23 saves.

Right winger P.A. Parenteau scored in regulation and the shootout for the Maple Leafs, who got 34 saves from Bernier.

Flyers 5, Bruins 4 (overtime)

The Philadelphia Flyers stormed back with two goals in the third period and then completed victory in overtime to beat the Boston Bruins.

Center Claude Giroux started the fightback in the third before right winger Wayne Simmonds tied the game with his first goal of the season with 9:36 left in regulation.

Giroux then scored a power-play goal with 2:51 left in the the extra period as the Flyers ended a six-game losing streak against the Bruins.

The Flyers, however, lost goaltender Michal Neuvirth and center Sean Couturier to upper-body injuries after the first period.

Oilers 3, Red Wings 1

Mark Letestu, Connor McDavid and Teddy Purcell all scored for Edmonton to end an eight-game losing streak to Detroit that dated back to Feb. 4, 2012.

Cam Talbot made 28 saves in the win.

Tomas Tatar scored Detroit's goal, his first of the season, while Petr Mrazek made 25 saves.

Hurricanes 1, Avalanche 0 (overtime)

Victor Rask scored 1:49 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 1-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Canes goaltender Cam Ward made 26 saves, including a big one on Jarome Iginla early in overtime, to notch the 23rd shutout of his career.

The Hurricanes got the win when Rask took a pass from defenseman Ryan Murphy and beat goaltender Semyon Varlamov with a backhander. It was his second of the season.

