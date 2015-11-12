Nov 12 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games.

- - -

Penguins 4, Canadiens 3 (SO)

Sidney Crosby and David Perron scored on Pittsburgh's only attempts in a shootout, and the Penguins won their 10th in 12 games by rallying to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 at the Consol Energy Center on Wednesday.

The Penguins, down 3-2 after being outshot 13-1 during a two-goal Montreal second period, won after trailing following two periods for the first time since Jan. 5, 2014.

Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves to continue the best start of his career and deal the NHL-leading Canadiens (13-2-2) only their fourth loss.

Fleury turned aside both of Montreal's skaters in the shootout -- center Alex Galchenyuk and center David Desharnais.

Pittsburgh right winger Patric Hornqvist beat goalie Mike Condon under the crossbar with 6:25 remaining in regulation to tie it at 3-3 -- a goal created when Crosby kept control of the puck by taking it between his legs before feeding Hornqvist.

Pittsburgh went on the power play with 2:17 remaining in the third period, and again with 2:26 left in the overtime after a Montreal too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty but could not score either time. The Penguins were 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Montreal had won four of its previous five but Condon (6-0-2) -- filling in for the injured Carey Price -- failed to win for only the second time in eight starts despite stopping 31 shots.

- - -

Oilers 4, Ducks 3 (OT)

Right winger Teddy Purcell scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks in front of 16,505 at the Honda Center.

Defenseman Andrej Sekera found Purcell at the right-wing boards at center ice and freed him for a breakaway.

Purcell faked to his backhand and deposited the puck inside the left-wing post past goalie Frederik Andersen for his third goal of the season. (Compiled by John O'Brien)