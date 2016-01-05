Jan 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Monday:

- - - -

Avalanche 4, Kings 1

With a flick of the wrist and a fortunate bounce off a skate, Jarome Iginla joined an exclusive NHL club of scorers on Monday.

The Avalanche right winger scored his 600th career goal to become the 19th player to reach the milestone as Colorado beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1.

Iginla got the milestone at 13:02 of the third period when his shot to the front of the net bounced off Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin and past goaltender Jhonas Enroth to give Colorado a three-goal lead.

He was mobbed by his team mates in the corner and got a standing ovation from the Pepsi Center crowd.

Iginla, who has 11 goals this season, had gone scoreless in three games since getting his 599th against the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 27.

- - -

Oilers 1, Hurricanes 0 (OT)

Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera scored the overtime winner on a rebound from his own scoring chance, giving Edmonton the win.

Sekera took a wrist shot on Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward, then streaked in to tuck the second chance between the netminder's pads.

Goalie Cam Talbot made 29 saves for his first shutout as an Oiler.

- - -

Coyotes 3, Canucks 2

Right winger Shane Doan scored two goals to lead Arizona to victory over Vancouver.

Center Laurent Dauphin also scored for Arizona (19-16-4). Right winger Tobias Rieder had two assists. The Coyotes are 6-2-3 in their past 11 games.

Center Bo Horvat, on the power play, and left winger Daniel Sedin scored for Vancouver (15-16-9). The Canucks have scored two goals or fewer in nine of their past 11 games.

- - -

Senators 3, Blues 2 (OT)

After his team fell behind 2-0, right winger Bobby Ryan assisted on Ottawa's first tally late in the second period, then scored successive goals, including the overtime winner.

Ottawa snapped a three-game losing streak and improved their road record to 9-10-2. The Senators (19-15-6) are among seven teams in the hunt for the last four playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Blues (23-14-5) lost a third consecutive game.

- - -

Red Wings 1, Devils 0

Goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots as the Detroit Red Wings blanked the New Jersey Devils 1-0 at Prudential Center on Monday.

The 23-year-old had to be at his best in the first period as the Devils poured 12 shots on net. His best save came eight minutes into the third period when he denied right winger Kyle Palmieri at the last moment with a poke check.

Rookie left winger Dylan Larkin scored the game's lone goal in the first period.