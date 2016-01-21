Jan 21 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday's National Hockey League games:

Blues 2, Red Wings 1

Goalie Brian Elliott made 29 saves and the St Louis Blues held on for a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday.

Right wingers Ty Rattie and Dmitrij Jaskin scored for St Louis (28-15-7), which is 5-1-0 in its past six games. Center David Backes had two assists.

Center Henrik Zetterberg scored for Detroit (23-15-8) and goalie Petr Mrazek made 18 saves.

Zetterberg made it 2-1 with 2:13 left with a power-play goal with Mrazek pulled for a six-on-four advantage. Zetterberg scored from the right circle through a screen for his eighth goal of the season.

Avalanche 2, Sabres 1

Defenseman Francois Beauchemin scored with 31.7 seconds remaining as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 to spoil the return of center Ryan O'Reilly.

Left winger Alex Tanguay had a goal and an assist and goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for Colorado (24-21-3).

Beauchemin's shot from the right point went off Sabres' defenseman Mark Pysyk and beat goalie Robin Lehner high for his sixth of the season.

Beauchemin also had an assist on Tanguay's goal.

Left winger Evander Kane scored and Lehner finished with 33 saves for Buffalo (19-24-4). O'Reilly had an assist in his first game against his former team.

Ducks 3, Wild 1

Center Rickard Rakell scored his career-best 10th goal of the season with 6:19 to play to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild in front of 15,962 at the Honda Center.

Right wingers Chris Stewart and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks (20-18-7), who earned their fourth victory in six games and finished their longest homestand of the season 5-3.

Goalie John Gibson stopped 25 shots in stopping a personal two-game losing streak.

Center Jarret Stoll scored for the Wild (22-16-8), who are one defeat from matching the longest losing streak in team history: six games.