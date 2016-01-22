Jan 22 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday's National Hockey League games:

Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1

In a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup Finals, Tampa Bay extended its winning streak to seven games, while ending Chicago's franchise-record run at 12 with a 2-1 win at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Nikita Kucherov and Anton Stralman scored for the Lightning while Ben Bishop had 17 saves.

Artem Anisimov scored for the Blackhawks.

Penguins 4, Flyers 3

The Pittsburgh Penguins got two goals from Phil Kessel in a 4-3 comeback win that ended an eight-game losing streak against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Trevor Daley also scored for Pittsburgh.

The Flyers also got goals from Claude Giroux, Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek.

Canucks 4, Bruins 2

Daniel Sedin became Vancouver's all-time leading goal scorer with two goals in a win at Boston.

Sedin ended a four-game goal drought and broke a tie with Markus Naslund with his 347th career goal. It was also his 20th goal of the season, giving him his 10th 20-goal season in the NHL.

Sven Baertschi and Alex Burrows also scored for the Canucks.

Jimmy Hayes and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins.

Devils 6, Senators 3

Travis Zajac tied a career high with four points, all in the first period, to lead New Jersey over Ottawa at the Prudential Center.

Kyle Palmieri scored two goals and added an assist for the Devils, who won their third in a row. Palmieri has a career-high 20 goals.

Rookie Joseph Blandisi finished with a goal and two assists, and Lee Stempniak and Adam Henrique added a goal apiece for New Jersey.

Mika Zibanejad, Mike Hoffman and Cody Ceci scored for the Senators.

Flames 4, Blue Jackets 2

Sam Bennett scored two goals, giving him eight goals in five games, and Calgary pulled away from Columbus at Nationwide Arena.

Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Frolik also scored for the Flames and Mikael Backlund and Mark Giordano each had two assists.

Scott Hartnell and Brandon Dubinsky scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four straight at home.

Hurricanes 1, Maple Leafs 0 (OT)

Jordan Staal scored in overtime and Carolina defeated Toronto.

Staal knocked in a rebound at 2:54 of overtime for his 11th goal of the season as the Hurricanes rebounded from a 5-0 loss on Monday to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

James Reimer made 40 saves while Justin Faulk and Brett Pesce assisted on Staal's winner.

Eddie Lack stopped 31 shots to earn his first shutout of the season and the seventh of his career.

Predators 4, Jets 1

Nashville kicked off a four-game Western Canadian road trip with a tidy triumph over injury-riddled Winnipeg at the MTS Centre.

Craig Smith, James Neal, Ryan Johansen and Calle Jarnkrok all scored for the Predators while Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets.

Pekka Rinne won for just the third time in his last 10 starts, stopping 26 shots and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves in the Winnipeg loss.

Sharks 3, Coyotes 1

San Jose scored twice in the first 10 minutes on goals by Tommy Wingels and Chris Tierney and held on for a win over Arizona.

Patrick Marleau also scored and Martin Jones stopped 23 of 24 shots as the Sharks moved to 24-18-3, while the Coyotes, losers of four straight (0-3-1), fell to 22-19-5.

Brad Richardson scored the Coyotes lone goal while Louis Domingue made 20 saves but lost two in a row after having gone 7-0-3 after replacing injured goalie Mike Smith.

Stars 3, Oilers 2

Center Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist and goalie Antti Niemi stopped 23 of 25 shots as the Dallas Stars snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center.

Left winger and captain Jamie Benn and defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka also scored for Dallas, (30-13-5), which began a three-game homestand.

Right wingers Teddy Purcell and Nail Yakupov scored for Edmonton (19-25-5), which has lost eight of its last nine road games (1-5-3).

Wild 3, Kings 0

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper posted his second shutout this season, allowing the Minnesota Wild to snap a five-game skid with a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.

Kuemper stopped 32 shots as the Wild (23-16-8), who lost 3-1 to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, won for the first time since Jan. 7, when they earned a 2-1 decision over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Left winger Zach Parise and centers Charlie Coyle and Erik Haula each scored a goal for Minnesota. The Wild are 20-4-2 when they score first and 16-0-1 when leading after the second period.