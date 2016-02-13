Feb 13 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday's National Hockey League games:

Kings 5, Rangers 4 (overtime)

Anze Kopitar's third goal of the night with 29.7 seconds remaining forced overtime, then Tanner Pearson won it with 1:50 remaining in the extra period as the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-4 victory against the New York Rangers on Friday.

Marian Gaborik also scored for the Kings before leaving the game at Madison Square Garden late in the first period with a lower-body injury.

The Rangers also received goals from Kevin Hayes, Viktor Stalberg, Derek Stepan and Mats Zuccarello.

Peter Budaj stopped 24 shots for the Kings, while Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Rangers.

Penguins 2, Hurricanes 1 (shootout)

Kris Letang converted in a shootout to give Pittsburgh a victory over Carolina at PNC Arena.

Phil Kessel opened the scoring with a second-period goal for the Penguins. Andrej Nestrasil's third-period goal forced overtime for the Hurricanes.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 stops for Pittsburgh and Cam Ward had 25 saves, including four in overtime, for Carolina.

Sabres 6, Canadiens 4

Marcus Foligno had two goals and an assist to lead Buffalo over Montreal.

David Legwand, Evander Kane and Josh Gorges also scored for the Sabres and Chad Johnson made 26 saves.

Alex Galchenyuk and Sven Andrighetto each scored twice for the Canadiens. Mike Condon made 11 saves and allowed two goals after replacing Ben Scrivens early in the second period.

Blues 5, Panthers 3

Jaden Schwartz returned from a 49-game injury absence and scored the go-ahead goal to lead St Louis Blues past first-place Florida at the BB&T Center.

Brian Elliott, who made his 13th straight start, got the win for the Blues while David Backes, Robby Fabbri, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen also scored.

Derek MacKenzie, Aaron Ekblad and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers.

Lightning 4, Predators 3 (overtime)

Tampa Bay tied the game with 26 seconds to play, then won it just 1:04 into overtime, with Tyler Johnson's propelling his team past Nashville at Amalie Arena.

Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and J.T. Brown also scored for the Lightning.

The Predators got goals from Filip Forsberg, Mike Fischer and James Neal.

Avalanche 3, Red Wings 2 (shootout)

Nathan MacKinnon and Blake Comeau scored in a four-round shootout and Semyon Varlamov made 43 saves to give Colorado a win over Detroit at Joe Louis Arena.

Matt Duchene and Comeau scored for the Avalanche in regulation. Jonathan Ericsson and Pavel Datsyuk scored for the Red Wings.

Datsyuk scored in the shootout, Justin Abdelkader had two assists and Petr Mrazek made 19 saves in the first 65 minutes.

Coyotes 4, Flames 1

Shane Doan became the Arizona franchise leader in points at 931, scoring two goals while adding an assist to lead his team over Calgary at Gila River Arena.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Anthony Duclair also scored for the Coyotes, who got 26 saves from Louis Domingue.

Joe Colborne scored for the Flames, who got 31 saves from Joan Hiller. (Editing by John O'Brien)