Feb 14 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games:

Stars 4, Capitals 3

Center Tyler Seguin scored two goals and goaltender Kari Lehtonen stopped 20-of-23 shots as the Dallas Stars ended Washington's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory over the Capitals at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Besides Seguin, fellow center Mattias Janmark and left winger Jamie Benn scored for Dallas (36-15-5), who won its third straight game and beat the Capitals for a ninth consecutive time.

Left winger and captain Alex Ovechkin, right winger Justin Williams and left winger Andre Burakovsky scored for Washington (40-10-4), who trailed 4-0 after two periods before scoring three unanswered goals in the third to make things interesting.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 21-of-25 shots before being replaced by backup Philipp Grubauer to begin the third period.

Devils 2, Flyers 1 (overtime)

New Jersey's power play came through again as the Devils spoiled Shayne Gostisbehere's record-setting afternoon with a 2-1 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

On a four-on-three in the extra session courtesy of Jakub Voracek's hooking penalty, Adam Henrique scored the winner with a shot from the circle to help the Devils pick up two points.

Joseph Blandisi scored the other man-advantage goal in the first period for New Jersey, which has gained points in nine of its last 11 games.

Gostisbehere made history to tie the score on a power-play goal at 3:49 of the third period but the Flyers still lost their fourth in five before beginning a five-game road trip.

His blast from straight away extended his point streak to 11 games, an NHL record for rookie defensemen.

Bruins 4, Wild 2

David Krejci had a goal and an assist as Boston won for the fourth time in five games.

Brad Marchand added his 12th goal in the past 12 games, Loui Eriksson scored a third-period insurance goal and Zdeno Chara notched an empty-net goal for the Bruins, who got 31 saves from Jonas Gustavsson.

It was the seventh consecutive loss for Minnesota, which is still searching for its first home win of 2016. The Wild got goals from Thomas Vanek and Mike Reilly along with 15 saves from Darcy Kuemper.

Minnesota tied a franchise record for eight consecutive home games without a victory set in 2001 when the Wild were a first-year expansion team.

Blue Jackets 4, Senators 2

Boone Jenner scored two goals and Brandon Saad added his club-leading 21st goal of the season to lead Columbus over Ottawa.

Cam Atkinson also scored and Seth Jones had two assists as the Blue Jackets improved to 6-1-2 since Jan. 22. Joonas Korpisalo finished with 32 saves and continued a torrid stretch of play since he took over for injured Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobby Ryan scored a five-on-three power play goal early in the third period and Codi Ceci scored later in the period, but the Senators ran out of the time. Craig Anderson finished with 36 saves as Ottawa lost its third straight game.

Predators 5, Panthers 0

Carter Hutton made 22 saves and the Nashville power play went two for three against Florida.

Calle Jarnkrok scored twice, including short-handed, and has 11 goals this season. Nashville also got goals from Miikka Salomaki, James Neal and Shea Weber.

The Predators, who are in fifth place in the Central Division, were last in the NHL in save percentage but Hutton, who had not played since Jan. 27, made several outstanding stops to extend his win streak to three.

Maple Leafs 5, Canucks 2

Mark Arcobello scored his first two goals of the season 17 seconds apart in the second period as Toronto ended a three-game losing streak.

Brendan Leipsic also scored in his first NHL game as the Leafs won in Vancouver for the first time in 13 years. Brad Boyes and center Leo Komarov scored into an empty net and Jake Gardiner had two assists.

Daniel Sedin scored for Vancouver, which saw a two-game win streak end.

Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3

Andrej Nestrasil continued his recent scoring surge with two second-period goals as Carolina defeated New York.

Five of Nestrasil's 10 goals this season have come in a four-game stretch. Victor Rask also scored two goals for Carolina, which lost its previous two games in shootouts.

Riley Nash, who was scratched the night before, scored in the first period and Kris Versteeg also had a goal.

John Tavares and Nick Leddy scored in a 1:34 span of the second period for the Islanders. Matt Martin added a third-period goal.

Ducks 3, Blackhawks 2 (overtime)

Center Ryan Getzlaf scored a power-play goal with 2:44 remaining in overtime, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Right winger Jakob Silfverberg and left winger David Perron scored in regulation for the Ducks. Anaheim (27-19-8) improved to 8-1-1 in its past 10 contests.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook scored both goals for the Blackhawks. Chicago (36-18-5) dropped to 0-2-1 in its past three games on home ice.

Jets 2, Oilers 1 (shootout)

In a game between one goalie covered in rust and another drowning in nerves, rust posted a 2-1 shootout victory.

Winnipeg Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec, in his first game back after three months on injured reserve, made 21 saves to beat Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit, who was making his first NHL start of the year and just the second of his career.

Blake Wheeler and Andrew Ladd struck the deciding blows for the Jets, scoring shootout goals to seal the win at Rexall Place.

Sharks 4, Coyotes 1

Matt Tennyson, Chris Tierney, Tomas Hertl and Joonas Donskoi each scored a goal and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 at SAP Center.

Goaltender Martin Jones made 22 saves for the Sharks (29-20-5) and beat Arizona for the second time this season.

Rookie goaltender Louis Domingue, playing for the second straight night, gave up three goals on 27 shots for Arizona (25-24-6).

Center Martin Hanzal scored for the Coyotes.