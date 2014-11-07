Nov 6 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday's National Hockey League games:

Blues 4, Devils 3

Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko remained red-hot with another goal as the St Louis Blues held on to win their seventh game in a row.

The Blues (9-3-1) led comfortably 3-0 in the third, and then 4-1, but New Jersey scored three goals in the final four minutes of the game to make it interesting.

Michael Ryder netted twice for the Devils (6-5-2).

St Louis goaltender Jake Allen was looking for his third consecutive shutout.

The seven-game winning streak by the Blues equals their longest since they won nine consecutive games in the 2002-03 season.

Lightning 5, Flames 2

Tampa Bay closed out a perfect four-for-four homestand, winning their fourth straight with a win against the Calgary Flames.

Leading 3-2 entering the third period, Tyler Johnson and Valtteri Flippula scored to put the contest away for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay (9-3-1) won its fourth straight and improves to 6-1-1 at home. Entering the contest, only Los Angeles had six home wins on the season.

Calgary (8-5-2) had won three in a row and had picked up points in four straight games.

Penguins 4, Jets 3 (SO)

The Pittsburgh Penguins ended the Winnipeg Jets modest three-game winning streak with a shootout victory, getting the decisive goal from Sidney Crosby in the tie-breaking skills competition.

Pittsburgh (9-2-1) had taken a 3-1 lead in the second period but Winnipeg tied it on goals from Jacob Trouba and Evander Kane.

The Jets (7-5-2), who had won three in a row despite their lack of offence, outshot the Penguins 15-8 in the first period.

Senators 3, Wild 0

The Ottawa Senators blanked the Minnesota Wild behind a 35-save performance from goaltender Craig Anderson.

Rookie winger Mike Hoffman led the Senators with two goals, his second and third of the season. Winger Clarke MacArthur added his team-leading seventh goal.

The win improved the Senators' record to 7-3-2. The Wild dropped to 7-5-0.

Bruins 5, Oilers 2

The Boston Bruins woke up in time to register a late three-goal salvo and escape with a victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Right winger Loui Eriksson, center Carl Soderberg and defenseman Dougie Hamilton all scored in a 2:34 third period span to rally the Bruins (9-6-0) to a fourth straight victory.

Hamilton assisted on the first two and had earned another on the third but a scoring change after the game gave him his third goal of the season.

The Oilers, playing the second of a five-game road trip, lost their fourth straight and fell to 4-8-1 on the season, 0-4-1 on the road.

Predators 3, Stars 2

Nashville center Matt Cullen scored the eventual winning goal with 6:13 remaining in regulation as the Nashville Predators defeated the Dallas Stars.

Cullen's goal came when he beat Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen to the short side after center Derek Roy, who had two assists for Nashville, dug the puck out of the corner.

Lehtonen was screened by Dallas defenseman Trevor Daley on the goal.

Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped 33 shots for the Predators (8-3-2).

Flyers 4, Panthers 1

Center Sean Couturier had a goal and assist, goaltender Steve Mason made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Florida Panthers.

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto, right winger Jakub Voracek and left winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored goals to help Philadelphia (6-5-2) win its fourth straight home game.

Center Nick Bjugstad had the lone goal for Florida (4-3-4).

Canucks 3, Sharks 2

New Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller stopped 34 shots to improve his league-leading total to 10 wins, and Vancouver held on to beat San Jose.

An apparent game-tying goal by Joe Thornton in the final second did not count following a review. The call on the ice was a good goal until video displayed the clock had expired before Thornton's attempt in close crossed the goal line.

The Canucks scored on consecutive shots by Alexander Edler and Nick Bonino nearly five minutes apart late in the second period to take a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes.

Islanders 2, Kings 1 (SO)

Center Frans Nielsen's shootout goal lifted the New York Islanders to a victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings (7-4-3), who were coming off a 1-3-1 road trip, had their six-game winning streak at home snapped. They had not lost on home ice since the San Jose Sharks beat them 4-0 in the opener on Oct. 8.

The Islanders (8-5-0) also ended their losing ways in L.A., winning for the first time in the City of Angels since Feb. 15, 2003.

Avalanche 4, Maple Leafs 3 (SO)

Alex Tanguay scored in regulation and had the winning goal in the shootout as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Center Matt Duchene also had a goal in the shootout and regulation and defenseman Nick Holden scored for the Avalanche (4-6-5). Goaltender Reto Berra had 33 saves in his first start in six games.

The Maple Leafs (6-5-2) got a scare in the first minute of the game when center Daniel Winnik went down with a serious injury and was taken off the ice on a stretcher. The Leafs reported he was alert and moving all extremities.