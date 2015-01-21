Jan 20 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday's National Hockey League games:

- - -

Red Wings 5, Wild 4 (SO)

Detroit squandered a three-goal lead in the third period before center Pavel Datsyuk and right winger Gustav Nyquist scored in the shootout to give the Red Wings a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild.

The Red Wings won their fourth consecutive game to remain in third place in the Eastern Conference.

- - -

Lightning 4, Canucks 1

Center Alex Killorn scored two of Tampa Bay's three third-period goals as the Lightning surged to a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

The Lightning (30-14-4) notched their eighth consecutive home victory to regain top spot in the Eastern Conference, while Vancouver (26-16-3) had its three-game winning streak halted.

- - -

Canadiens 2, Predators 1 (OT)

Defenseman P.K. Subban scored an overtime power-play goal to give the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 home victory over the Nashville Predators.

Subban's winning goal came after team mate Alex Galchenyuk scored with 2:02 left in regulation to tie the game

- - -

Oilers 5, Capitals 4 (SO)

Veteran winger Teddy Purcell and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in the final 4:11 of regulation with the former netting the game-winner in the fourth round of the shootout to give Edmonton an unlikely 5-4 road win over the Washington Capitals.

The Oilers (12-26-9) won back-to-back games for the first time since early November, while Washington's seven-game home winning streak was snapped.

- - -

Flyers 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Center Claude Giroux scored a power-play goal with 1:03 left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in a fight-filled contest.

The Flyers (19-22-7) finished off a disappointing first half of the season with their sixth straight win over the Penguins.

- - -

Bruins 3, Stars 1

Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped 36 shots and defenseman Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist as the Bruins roared back after giving up the first goal to beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on the road.

- - -

Rangers 3, Senators 2 (OT)

Left winger Carl Hagelin scored with 2:05 remaining in overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 home victory against the Ottawa Senators.

- - -

Blackhawks 6, Coyotes 1

Right winger Patrick Kane scored his 200th career goal and the Chicago Blackhawks cruised to a 6-1 win against the struggling Arizona Coyotes.