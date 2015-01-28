Jan 27 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday's National Hockey League games:

- - -

Islanders 4, Rangers 1

New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak came within 8.1 seconds of his second consecutive shutout of the New York Rangers

Halak, who blanked the Rangers (27-14-4) at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 13, stopped 40 shots before Rangers left winger Carl Hagelin scored to deny Halak his fifth shutout of the season.

Islanders (32-14-1) center Mikhail Grabovski, Matt Martin, Ryan Strome and center John Tavares scored a goal apiece.

- - -

Canadiens 3, Stars 2

Brendan Gallagher's power-play goal stood as the game-winner to give the Montreal Canadiens a close victory over the Dallas Stars.

Alexei Emelin and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Canadiens (30-13-3), extending their winning streak to three games.

Carey Price stopped 40 shots to beat the Stars (21-19-7).

- - -

Ducks 4, Canucks 0

Rickard Rakell scored a goal and added an assist while goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots for the shutout as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Vancouver Canucks to extend their winning streak to six games.

The shutout was the third of the season for Andersen.

Anaheim leads the NHL with a 32-10-6 record for 70 points. The Ducks are also 11-1-2 in their 14 games against Vancouver.

- - -

Predators 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Craig Smith scored his 14th goal on a breakaway at 2:46 of overtime as Nashville saw off the Colorado Avalanche.

Smith took a breakout pass from center Mike Ribeiro and beat goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov with a forehand to up the Predators' record to 19-2-1 at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville (31-10-5) increased its Central Division lead over Chicago and St Louis to five points.

- - -

Hurricanes 4, Lightning 2

The Hurricanes got goals from Eric Staal, Nathan Gerbe, Justin Faulk and Jiri Tlusty as Carolina beat Tampa Bay for their third straight win.

Carolina goalie Anton Khudobin, starting for the third consecutive game, registered 28 saves.

Cedric Paquette and Brian Boyle scored for Tampa Bay (30-15-4), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

- - -

Red Wings 5, Panthers 4

The Detroit Red Wings scored four goals in the second period and chased Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo en route to a win.

Red Wings left winger Luke Glendening scored two goals, and Detroit goaltender Petr Mrzaek made 37 saves. Former Panthers center Stephen Weiss added a goal and two assists for Detroit (28-11-9).

- - -

Penguins 5, Jets 3

David Perron and Brandon Sutter scored power-play goals just under 2 1/2 minutes apart in the third period as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Perron has six goals in nine games for the Penguins (27-12-8) since being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade.

- - -

Blue Jackets 4, Capitals 3

Columbus Blue Jackets left winger Cam Atkinson snapped a personal 17-game slump with a third-period goal that sent the Blue Jackets to a win over the Washington Capitals.

Blue Jackets (21-22-3) goaltender Curtis McElhinney, who will have an extended run as starter due to Sergei Bobrovsky's long-term groin injury, had 25 saves against the Caps (24-14-9), who never led but stayed close.

- - -

Flyers 4, Coyotes 3 (SO)

Wayne Simmonds had the only goal in the shootout, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers to a victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Steve Mason returned from missing time due to the flu and made 22 saves for Philadelphia (20-22-7) after Ray Emery allowed two goals on the first four shots during the opening 5:50.

- - -

Flames 4, Sabres 1

Johnny Gaudreau scored twice to lead Calgary past Buffalo.

The Flames, who improved to 26-19-3, have been dominant in third periods all season, outscoring opponents by a 59-32 margin.

- - -

Wild 2, Oilers 1

Charlie Coyle jumped on a turnover by Oilers winger Jordan Eberle at the Minnesota blueline and delivered the game-winner.

The Wild (21-20-6) needed a gift late in the third period to break open a 1-1 tie and post a nail-biting 2-1 decision over the 29th place Edmonton Oilers. (Compiled by Jahmal Corner; Editing by John O'Brien)