Feb 28 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games:

- - -

Red Wings 4, Predators 3

The Detroit Red Wings rallied with two third-period goals to edge out the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Saturday.

Defenseman Alexey Marchenko tied the contest at 3:56 with his first goal in 13 games and Tomas Tatar supplied the winner at 9:42 for his 25th goal of the season.

Goalie Jonas Gustavsson (3-2-1), called up in place of regular starter Jimmy Howard, made 37 saves as Detroit (35-15-11) handed the Predators (41-15-7) consecutive home losses for the first time this season.

Nashville fell to a league-best 26-5-1 at home.

- - -

Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 0

Goaltender Carey Price made 30 saves for his sixth shutout and league-leading 36th win of the season.

David Desharnais scored twice while Manny Malhotra and Tomas Plekanec added scores for Montreal (41-16-5), who extended their winning streak to four games.

Netminder Jonathan Bernier stopped 20 shots for the Maple Leafs (25-32-5), who have not tasted victory on the road since Dec. 31 in Boston.

- - -

Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3

Jay McClement posted the fourth two-goal game of his career when the Carolina Hurricanes rode a four-goal second period to a win over the New York Islanders.

The Hurricanes (24-30-7) have won three straight and four of their last five.

John Tavares registered his 30th goal of the season for the Islanders (41-21-2), who remain alone at the top of the Metropolitan Division despite the loss.

The Islanders are two points ahead of the New York Rangers, who failed to narrow the gap after they lost to the Philadelphia Flyers later on Saturday.

- - -

Bruins 4, Coyotes 1

The Boston Bruins cruised to their second win in 24 hours, defeating the hapless Arizona Coyotes in the finale for both teams before Monday's trade deadline.

Coming on the heels of the Bruins' overtime victory on Friday at New Jersey, the twin wins helped solidify Boston's hold on the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as they remained four points ahead of Florida.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask, who missed Friday's game because of illness, made 31 saves in the win.

- - -

Panthers 5, Sabres 3

Brandon Pirri returned from a two-week absence (upper-body injury) to score two goals and lead Florida past Buffalo.

Nick Bjugstad, center Derek MacKenzie and right winger Scottie Upshall also scored for the Panthers (27-22-13).

Jaromir Jagr, the 43-year-old former All-Star acquired Thursday from the New Jersey Devils, was scoreless on his Florida debut in 17 minutes of action.

- - -

Devils 2, Blue Jackets 0

Goaltender Cory Schneider had 33 saves for his 16th career shutout, leading the New Jersey Devils to victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Defenseman Andy Greene and Travis Zajac scored goals for the Devils, who withstood a furious rally from the Blue Jackets (26-31-4) in the third.

The Jackets out-shot the Devils (26-27-10) 16-5 in the period but Schneider stood strong.

- - -

Flyers 4, Rangers 2

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third period, goaltender Steve Mason made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers.

Matt Reads and Wayne Simmonds and left winger Michael Raffl also scored goals to help the Flyers (27-25-11) end a two-game run of losses and move within six points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Center J.T. Miller and defenseman John Moore scored New York's goals.

The Rangers (38-17-6) had their four-game winning streak snapped and remained two points behind the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders.

- - -

Blues 2, Oilers 1

Paul Stastny scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:40 remaining in the third period and the Blues posted a victory after surviving furious pressure when Edmonton pulled its goalie in the final minute.

The Blues had won 10 of their last 11 games against the Oilers, who were without Taylor Hall, Anton Lander, Jeff Petry. Edmonton also was down to 11 forwards two minutes into the first period after Iiro Pakarinen got hurt.

The Blues (40-18-4) are chasing the Nashville Predators for first place in their division and moved within five points of the Predators.

- - -

Senators 4, Sharks 2

Defenseman Mike Hoffman's power-play goal 7:59 into the third period snapped a tie and sent the Ottawa Senators to a win over the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks (30-25-8) lost for the eighth straight time at home for the first time since 1995.

Mike Hoffman scored two goals and added an assist for Ottawa (27-23-10).

- - -

Wild 3, Avalanche 1

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 33 saves, center Erik Haula and right winger Justin Fontaine had a goal and an assist each and the Minnesota Wild continued their mastery of the Colorado Avalanche.

Jason Pominville also scored for Minnesota (33-22-7), which moved within a point of Winnipeg for the first wild card in the Western Conference.

The Avalanche (27-25-11) suffered a big setback in their bid to rally for a playoff spot. Colorado is eight points behind Minnesota with 19 games left. (Compiled by Jahmal Corner; Editing by John O'Brien)