Oct 14 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Thursday:

Penguins 3, Capitals 2 (SO)

Phil Kessel scored the decisive goal in the shootout, Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist to support Marc-Andre Fleury's strong night in net and Pittsburgh beat Washington on Thursday.

Andre Burakovsky scored twice for Washington but Fleury -- starting his 11th consecutive Penguins season opener, made 39 saves -- six alone in overtime, including several difficult stops that kept the extra period going.

Malkin, Kris Letang and Kessel all beat Braden Holtby to score in the shootout, while Fleury turned aside two of the four Capitals shooters.

Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 3

With the normal opening night excitement palpable, the Boston Bruins overcame two, two-goal deficits to top the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 at Nationwide Arena.

Brad Marchand was the Bruins catalyst, dishing out three helpers in the second period before scoring two goals in the third to seal the victory.

Offseason addition David Backes added two goals and an assist and David Pastrnak had two goals and two assists for the Bruins.

Rangers 5, Islanders 3

Chris Kreider's breakaway goal midway through the third period helped propel the Rangers over the Islanders in the season opener for both at Madison Square Garden.

Brandon Pirri added an insurance goal for the Rangers on a power play with 3:49 remaining to restore the two-goal advantage. J.T. Miller shot a puck into an empty net with 2:23 remaining to make it 5-2.

Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders with 1:35 remaining to cut the lead to 5-3 and cap the scoring.

Canadiens 4, Sabres 1

Brendan Gallagher scored twice to lead Montreal over Buffalo in the season opener for both teams.

Torrey Mitchell and Andrew Shaw also scored for the Canadiens, who got 30 saves from Al Montoya.

Matt Moulson scored the lone goal for the Sabres. Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner made 20 saves.

Lightning 6, Red Wings 4

Down 2-0 in the first 10 minutes, Tampa Bay rallied in the final period, getting the go-ahead goal on a power play from Tyler Johnson for an emphatic victory over Detroit at Amalie Arena.

Brian Boyle, Jonathan Drouin, Valtteri Filppula, Tyler Johnson, Alex Killorn and Cedric Paquette all scored for the Lightning.

Panthers 2, Devils 1 (OT)

Aleksander Barkov scored the winning goal with 2:12 left in overtime to lead Florida over New Jersey in the season opener for both teams at the BB&T Center.

Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo had 23 saves in the victory while Cory Schneider of the Devils made 31 stops.

Blues 3, Wild 2

Nail Yakupov scored one goal and assisted on another to lead St Louis over Minnesota in its home opener. Magnus Paajarvi and Alex Steen also scored for the Blues.

Jason Zucker and Charlie Coyle scored for Minnesota in the coaching debut of Bruce Boudreau.

Jets 5, Hurricanes 4 (OT)

Blake Wheeler broke in on a two-on-one with Mark Scheifele with just over two minutes to go in the extra period and Scheifele tapped home a cross-crease pass for the Winnipeg winner against Carolina.

Wheeler, Shawn Matthias, rookie Patrik Laine and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets while Jeff Skinner, Lee Stempniak and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes.

Stars 4, Ducks 2

Newcomer Adam Cracknell had a goal and an assist and Antti Niemi stopped 33-of-35 shots for Dallas in a victory against Anaheim at American Airlines Center.

Antoine Roussel, Lauri Korpikoski and Stephen Johns also scored for the Stars while Andrew Cogliano scored both goals for the Ducks, his ninth career multi-goal game. (Editing by John O'Brien)