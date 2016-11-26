Nov 25 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Friday:

Blackhawks 3, Ducks 2

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Artem Anisimov and Ryan Hartman each added a goal, Brent Seabrook contributed two assists and goalie Corey Crawford stopped 34 shots.

Chicago played without captain Jonathan Toews, who missed his first game of the season because of an upper-body injury he suffered when he hit the boards awkwardly in Wednesday's loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Nick Ritchie and Jakob Silfverberg scored for the Ducks, who got 22 saves from goalie John Gibson.

Wild 6, Penguins 2

Charlie Coyle scored twice and Zach Parise added his second goal in as many games as the Minnesota Wild broke out of an offensive slump with a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Minnesota had scored 17 goals in their 10 previous games.

Coyle notched both of his goals during a three-goal first period. Jonas Brodin, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Minnesota.

Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves in goal for the Wild.

Phil Kessel scored his sixth goal of the season and Bryan Rust added his third for Pittsburgh. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 for the Penguins.

Sharks 3, NY Islanders 2

San Jose's rookie netminder Aaron Dell stopped 26 shots as the hosts got a late tie-breaking goal from Patrick Marleau to beat the New York Islanders.

New York tied the game 2-2 with its goalie pulled with 57.2 seconds remaining when defenseman Nick Leddy one-timed John Tavares' feed past Dell.

Marleau struck for his sixth goal with 22.5 seconds left to give San Jose their third successive win.

NY Rangers 3, Flyers 2

Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers got back on track with a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Forwards Derek Stepan, Matt Puempel and Kevin Hayes all scored goals, while Lundqvist, who was pulled in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Penguins, turned aside 40 of 42 shots.

Predators 5, Jets 1

Two goals each from Colin Wilson and Ryan Johansen helped the Nashville Predators rout the Winnipeg Jets.

Mike Fisher collected three assists for Nashville, while Roman Josi added two. James Neal scored his ninth goal in 10 games.

A three-goal second period wiped out an early Winnipeg lead, before Wilson made it 4-1 at 2:13 of the third period and Johansen capped the scoring.

Pekka Rinne made 22 saves for the Predators, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 30 shots for the Jets.

Flames 2, Bruins 1

Chad Johnson continued his hot goaltending by stopping 35 shots, including 19 in the third period, to lead the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins.

Sam Bennett, who scored Calgary's first goal, set up Alex Chiasson with the winner 1:10 later.

Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 3

Cam Atkinson, Alexander Wennberg and Brandon Saad each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Josh Anderson and Nick Foligno also scored for Columbus, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots to pick up the victory.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and assist for Tampa Bay, Jason Garrison scored his first of the season while Ben Bishop finished with 33 saves.

Stars 2, Canucks 1

Esa Lindell scored his first career goal and added an assist, and Antti Niemi stopped 30 of 31 shots, including all 14 he faced in the third period, to help the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Lindell, playing in his 17th career game, scored the eventual winning goal with 4:02 remaining in the second period when he beat Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller, who stopped 26 of 28 shots, with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas.

Jayson Megna had the lone goal for Vancouver.

Red Wings 5, Devils 4

Defenseman Mike Green scored with 1:42 remaining in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 5-4 victory against the New Jersey Devils.

Center Frans Nielsen scored twice for the Red Wings, who also received goals from center Dylan Larkin and right winger Anthony Mantha.

Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard allowed one goal on three shots before leaving the game in the first period with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Petr Mrazek, who stopped 13 of 16 shots.

Defenseman John Moore, center Adam Henrique and left wingers Michael Cammalleri and Pavel Zacha scored for the Devils.

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider made 28 saves.

Capitals 3, Sabres 1

The Washington Capitals' Daniel Winnik, Marcus Johansson and Brett Connolly scored goals to support a steady performance from backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer in a 3-1 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres.

Grubauer was in control for most of the contest, racking up 29 saves in just his fifth start of the season.

The Sabres tested the goalie in the third period and finally broke through at the 9:58 mark, as center Sam Reinhart utilized a great screen from Ryan O'Reilly to get his shot past Grubauer.

Coyotes 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

Oliver Ekmann-Larsson and Radim Vrbata scored in a shootout and Mike Smith logged 32 saves as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Edmonton Oilers.

Shane Doan's deflection goal at 8:06 of the third period for Arizona had tied the score 3-3.

The Coyotes also survived a review on a possible Connor McDavid goal, which showed came a fraction of a second after time expired in overtime.