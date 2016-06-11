TORONTO, June 11 The family of deceased hockey legend Gordie Howe has opened the hockey legend's visitation and funeral in Detroit to the public, according to his former team and local media.

The visitation will take place at the Joe Louis Arena, home of the National Hockey League's Detroit Red Wings, on June 14 from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) to 9 p.m., in honor of Howe's iconic jersey number, the team said in a statement on Saturday.

His funeral will take place in Detroit on June 15 and also be open to the public, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing Howe's son Murray.

The Canadian-born Howe, known as Mr. Hockey for his skill and toughness over a career that lasted 33 seasons, died Friday at the age of 88. The cause of death was not announced, though his health had declined after he suffered two strokes in October 2014.

An icon in hockey-mad Canada, Howe spent his prime playing for the Red Wings and was considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time. He made 23 all-star game appearances, won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player six times and led the league in scoring six times.

The Red Wings said Howe's family will be present to greet the public, and the former player will lie in state inside the arena, the Red Wings said. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Alan Crosby)