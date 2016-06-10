June 10 Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe, known to his fans as 'Mr. Hockey,' has died at the age of 88, the National Hockey League's Detroit Red Wings said on their Twitter account on Friday.

The Red Wings did not provide details on the cause of death but Howe, considered one of the greatest to play the game, had suffered a debilitating stroke in late 2014. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Cleveland)