Oct 4 The National Hockey League (NHL) canceled the first two weeks of the 2012-13 regular season on Thursday given the absence of a labor agreement with locked-out players that threatens to wipe out an entire campaign.

The decision, which impacts 82 games starting Oct. 11, marks the first time regular season NHL action has been canceled since a lockout wiped out the entire 2004-05 season. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Julian Linden)