May 1 Sidney Crosby, Ryan Getzlaf and Claude Giroux were named on Thursday as the three finalists for the National Hockey League's Hart Memorial Trophy.

The three Canadians were chosen by members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association as the nominees for the most valuable player award, with the winner to be revealed in Las Vegas on June 24.

Crosby is the only one of the trio who has already won the Hart Trophy, with the Pittsburgh Penguins captain collecting the award in 2007.

During the 2013-14 regular season, Crosby scored 36 goals and added a league best 68 assists to win the NHL scoring title for a second time.

The 26-year-old also captained Canada to win the gold medal at this year's Sochi Winter Olympics, where he teamed up with Getzlaf.

A Hart finalist for the first time, Getzlaf scored a career-high 31 goals for the Anaheim Ducks and ranked second in the league with 87 points.

Giroux, another first time Hart finalist, also set a career best with 28 goals to finish third in the NHL scoring race with 86 points for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Giroux was not picked in the Canadian squad for Sochi after a slow start to the season, failing to score in his first 15 games, but caught fire after that, recording 79 points in his final 67 games. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Julian Linden)