July 19 The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday it reached an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) for player participation in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

As part of the agreement, the NHL will halt its 2013-14 regular season to allow about 120 players the chance to compete in the Feb. 12-23 tournament. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Alison Wildey)