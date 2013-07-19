Boxing-Pacquiao to fight Britain's Khan in 'super fight'
Feb 26 Multiple world champion Manny Pacquiao has agreed to fight Britain's Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan on April 23, both boxers said on Sunday.
July 19 The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday it reached an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) for player participation in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
As part of the agreement, the NHL will halt its 2013-14 regular season to allow about 120 players the chance to compete in the Feb. 12-23 tournament. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Feb 26 Multiple world champion Manny Pacquiao has agreed to fight Britain's Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan on April 23, both boxers said on Sunday.
Feb 24 LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
BERLIN, Feb 24 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) pledged on Friday to make changes to the bidding process following the withdrawal of Budapest from the race to host the 2024 Games, leaving just two candidates.