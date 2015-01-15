Jan 15 Nashville Predators starting goaltender Pekka Rinne will miss three regular season games and the All-Star Weekend with a sprained knee, the National Hockey League-leading team said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Finnish netminder, who has been one of the league's top goalies this season, was injured after a collision early in the third period of his team's 5-1 win over Vancouver on Tuesday.

Rinne's status will be updated after the Jan. 24-25 All-Star Break, the Predators said in a statement.

In 37 games this season for Nashville, Rinne has a league-leading 29 wins and ranks second in both goals-against average (1.96) and save percentage (.931).

Carter Hutton, who replaced Rinne in Tuesday's game, stopped all 10 shots he faced in the game's final 17 minutes. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)