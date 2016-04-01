April 1 (The Sports Xchange) - The Anaheim Ducks signed forward Chris Wagner to a two-year contract extension Friday through the 2017-18 season.

Wagner, 24, has scored four goals with 28 penalty minutes in 46 career games with the Ducks and Colorado Avalanche. The 6-foot, 195-pounder scored his first four career NHL goals with the Avalanche this season.

Wagner was recalled on Friday from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.

The Ducks also recalled goaltender Anton Khudobin from their AHL affiliate. Khudobin, 29, has a 3-3-0 record with one shutout, a 2.70 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in eight games with Anaheim this season.

---

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri, Edmonton Oilers forward Nail Yakupov and Arizona Coyotes forward Martin Hanzal have been fined for diving/embellishment, the NHL announced.

Kadri was fined $5,000, while Yakupov and Hanzal were each fined $2,000.

---

The New York Rangers agreed to terms with free agent forward Adam Chapie, the team announced.

Chapie, 24, played in 39 games with University of Massachusetts-Lowell this season, collecting 16 goals and 19 assists for 35 points. He also had a plus-11 rating and 57 penalty minutes.

Chapie skated in 148 collegiate games over four seasons with UMass-Lowell, registering 46 goals and 49 assists for 95 points, along with a plus-16 rating and 105 penalty minutes.

---

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Jonne Tammela to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Tammela, 18, has skated in 37 games with Kalpa of the SM-Liiga league in Finland this season, posting five goals, eight assists and 16 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder also appeared in three playoff games with Kalpa, registering two penalty minutes.

The Espoo, Finland, native is currently playing for the Finnish U-20 team, skating in seven games with a goal and four points.

---

The Boston Bruins signed Boston University defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a two-year entry-level contract, beginning with the 2016-17 season, the Bruins announced.

Grzelcyk will join the Providence Bruins on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2015-16 season.

Grzelcyk was captain of Boston University for the second straight season in 2015-16. He finished the year with 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points with 36 penalty minutes and a plus-17 rating in 27 games.

---

The Calgary Flames assigned defenseman Brett Kulak to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Kulak, 22, has played in eight games for the Flames this season, with no points. He has skated in 53 games for Stockton, recording 12 points (three goals, nine assists) and 30 penalty minutes.

---

The Arizona Coyotes recalled forward Laurent Dauphin from Springfield of the American Hockey League, the team announced.

Dauphin, 21, has played in three games for Arizona this season and scored one goal.

Dauphin has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 63 games with Springfield. (Editing by Larry Fine) ))