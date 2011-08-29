MUMBAI Aug 29 India's state-run NHPC Ltd is planning to raise 15 billion rupees ($327 million) via 15-year bonds, a company source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

NHPC, India's largest hydropower generator, will tentatively hit the market in mid-September, the source said.

($1=45.9 Indian rupees)

