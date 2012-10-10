DETROIT Oct 10 * US safety regulator issue warning to consumers regarding possible counterfeit

air bags used as relacement parts in cars involved in accidents * Nhtsa says counterfeit replacement air bags may not deploy or expel metal

shrapnel in an accident * Nhtsa says not aware of any deaths or injuries connected to counterfeit air

bags * Nhtsa says full scope of problem uncertain, but it believes issue affects

less than 0.1 percent of US vehicle fleet * Nhtsa says only vehicles that have had air bags replaced in past three years

by repair shop that is not part o new car dealership may be at risk