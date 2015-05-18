May 18 U.S. vehicle safety regulators have
launched a preliminary evaluation of about 130,000 Nissan Versa
cars after receiving complaints about fractures in the front
suspension coil spring.
Some owners of these cars have complained that the fractures
could lead to tire puncture or brake line damage while driving,
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said
on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1JpHzw1)
"Preliminary analysis of the complaints indicates that the
coil spring failures occur without warning and can happen at any
speed," the NHTSA said.
No fatalities have been reported from the defect so far, the
NHTSA said.
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
could lead to a recall if regulators determine there is a
defect.
Nissan North America was not immediately available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)