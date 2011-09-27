Sept 27 U.S. auto safety regulators have opened
preliminary investigations into 2002 and 2003 model year Jeep
Liberty vehicles over possible problems with airbag
deployment.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on
its website that it has received seven consumer complaints
claiming the airbag on the Liberty SUV deployed without a
crash. Five of the complaints reported injuries.
The investigation covers an estimated 387,356 Jeep Liberty
vehicles.
A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process
that could lead to a recall if regulators determine that a
manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.
The safety agency also opened a separate investigation into
an estimated 20,000 Honda Odyssey minivans for the 2009 model
year for possible power liftgate problems.
The regulator has received seven complaints alleging
unexpected closing of the vehicle's liftgate. Two of the seven
complaints reported injuries due to consumers being struck by
the closing liftgate.
