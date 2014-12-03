DETROIT Dec 3 : * David Friedman, deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety

Administration, says in US congress hearing that he was "deeply disappointed"

in Takata's response to agency's request for national driver-side air bag

recall * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says hopes to hire outside experts

within a week to supplement testing of Takata air bag inflators to find root

cause of problems * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says a root cause is not required

for a recall, just a reasonable risk for public safety * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says calling on every automaker to

audit their early warning reporting to make sure they are meeting federal

requirements * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says high humidity for Takata

driver-side air bags no longer the dominant reason for problems and that is

why agency has asked for national recall * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says data on Takata passenger-side

air bags indicates problems are only in high humidity Regions, when asked why

agency not asking for national recall for those air bags * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says agency looking at whether

ammonium nitrate played a role in the Takata air bag inflator problems * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says still looking into the adequacy

of Takata's remedy to its air bag inflator problems