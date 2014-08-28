BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
Aug 28 NHV:
* Helicopter operator NHV, an Ardian Portfolio co, signed an agreement to merge with fellow helicopter operator Blueway
* Is buying Blueway's stakes from Reiten & Co Capital Partners and the Helicopter Transportation Group
* New group will look to become the leading operator in the offshore helicopter industry; looking to expand its fleet with the addition of 19 helicopters
* Group will generating a combined turnover of more than $270 million
* In 2013, NHV record turnover of close to 90 million euro
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
