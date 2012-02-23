By Neale Gulley
| BUFFALO, N.Y.
BUFFALO, N.Y. Feb 22 A new company will
take over passenger boat tours on the Canadian side of Niagara
Falls, replacing the operator of the "Maid of the Mist" boats
that have carried millions of tourists under the powerful falls
for more than a century, officials said on Wednesday.
The Niagara Parks Commission said it named Hornblower,
Canada, Co., a subsidiary of San Francisco-based Hornblower
Cruises & Events, to run boats on the Canadian side of the falls
under a 30-year contract.
A household name for generations of tourists, Maid of the
Mist Co. has run boats at the base of Niagara Falls since 1846.
The boats sail through the turbulent waters near the powerful
falls, drenching the poncho-clad passengers on board.
Maid of the Mist said in a statement that having lost its
bid to renew its Canadian-side lease with the Parks Commission,
"our business, with a 165-year history of service to tourists
from around the world, may soon come to an end."
"We are carefully assessing our position," company President
Christopher Glynn said in the statement.
"Maid of the Mist" boat tours depart from both the Canadian
and U.S. sides of the falls, and the company still holds the
Parks Commission contract to run the tours from the U.S. side.
It stores its boats at the Canadian dock.
Maid of the Mist signed a new contract in 2008, but the
Parks Commission was ordered by the province of Ontario in 2009
to open the deal to competitive bidding following criticism of
the process.
This bidding was the first competitive bidding process
conducted since the boat tours began 165 years ago.
"We look forward to bringing our high-quality operations and
guest service to the Niagara Falls region," said Terry MacRae,
chief executive of Hornblower, in a statement.
Hornblower, which operates Statue Cruises in New York and
California, submitted a proposal guaranteeing annual rent in
excess of $60 million for the first five years of its contract,
the parks commission said.
The "Maid of the Mist" boats operate from late April to late
October, departing every 15 minutes using two 600-passenger
boats.
Hornblower's operations are slated to begin in the spring of
2014.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Paul Thomasch)