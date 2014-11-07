STOCKHOLM Nov 7 Swedish heating technology firm
NIBE said it had acquired full ownership of U.S. heat pump firm
Enertech Global by buying another 90 percent stake for an
undisclosed sum.
The maker of systems and components for electric heating,
water heaters, heat-pumps and wood-burning stoves had bought 10
percent of Enertech late in 2011 as well as obtaining an option
to acquire the remainder.
Enertech has annual sales of around $33 million.
NIBE, which has bought around 50 companies in 20-odd years,
recently closed its largest acquisition in North America,
Toronto's Waterfurnance, for around C$378 million ($343
million).
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)