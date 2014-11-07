STOCKHOLM Nov 7 Swedish heating technology firm NIBE said it had acquired full ownership of U.S. heat pump firm Enertech Global by buying another 90 percent stake for an undisclosed sum.

The maker of systems and components for electric heating, water heaters, heat-pumps and wood-burning stoves had bought 10 percent of Enertech late in 2011 as well as obtaining an option to acquire the remainder.

Enertech has annual sales of around $33 million.

NIBE, which has bought around 50 companies in 20-odd years, recently closed its largest acquisition in North America, Toronto's Waterfurnance, for around C$378 million ($343 million). (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)