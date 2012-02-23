BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenya's NIC Bank on Thursday posted a 38 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 3.6 billion shillings ($43.48 million) and said it planned to raise cash through a rights issue and would also expand in neighbouring Uganda.
Ranked in the second tier of Kenyan banks, NIC said in a statement that 2011 earnings per share rose 47 percent to 6.72 shillings.
The bank, which did not give details to explain the rise in profit, said it would pay a final dividend of 0.25 shillings, unchanged from the previous year.
NIC had paid an interim dividend of the same amount.
NIC said it was planning to raise additional capital of 2 billion shillings through a rights issue.
The bank also said it hopes to expand in Uganda, where it expects to invest 961 million shillings to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary. ($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by George Obulutsa)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: