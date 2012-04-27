MANAGUA, April 27 China's CAMC Engineering Co
Ltd will build a 1.08 million-barrel oil deposit tank and
submarine pipelines for a refinery in western Nicaragua,
authorities from the Central American nation told local media on
Friday.
CAMC's deal with Albanisa, an oil venture between Nicaragua
and Venezuela, is worth $233 million. The project will take
around 20 months to finish.
Francisco Lopez, vice president of Albanisa, was quoted as
saying that the refinery, located near Puerto Sandino on
Nicaragua's Pacific coast, will produce 150,000 barrels per day
and send oil to other nations in Central America.
The entire refinery will cost around $6 billion, Lopez said.
(Reporting By Ivan Castro; Editing by Gary Hill)