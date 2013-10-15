(Adds quote, background)

MANAGUA Oct 15 Nicaragua expects coffee output during the 2013/2014 harvesting season to drop by about 20 percent from the previous season as a result of the tree-killing fungus roya, a top official with the country's national coffee council Conacafe said on Tuesday.

Production is expected between 1.2 million and 1.3 million 60-kg bags, said Conacafe executive secretary Juan Ramon Obregon.

"Without a doubt, we can't deny that pests and diseases that attack coffee production will have an effect," he said, adding that the 2013/2014 crop was already expected to be down due to the coffee crop's pattern of high production one season followed by lower production the next.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce more than one-fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September.