BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin confirms approach to WS Atkins
* SNC-Lavalin confirms approach to WS Atkins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 24 International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ecom Agroindustrial Corp, Starbucks Corp , InterAmerican Development Bank, Global Agriculture and Food Security Program:
* IFC, member of the World Bank Group, to invest $12 million toward a $30 million long-term loan program to help Nicaraguan coffee farmers deal with coffee rust fungus known as "roya".
* Program to be administered by Exportador Atlantic S.A., a subsidiary of Ecom operating in Nicaragua.
* InterAmerican Development Bank will invest $12 million.
* Atlantic and Starbucks will each invest $3 million. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.