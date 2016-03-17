AMSTERDAM, March 17 The International Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that it had the jurisdiction to demarcate the boundary between Nicaragua and Colombia in a mineral-rich part of the Caribbean Sea, overruling Colombia's objections.

The ruling, separate from a judgement earlier on Thursday in which the U.N> court said it would rule on alleged violations of Nicaragua's sovereignty, means a maritime delineation case between the two countries can proceed.

An earlier ruling in 2012 settled the maritime boundaries between the two countries to a distance of 200 nautical miles. In the new case, judges are being asked to settle boundaries that were left unfixed by the 2012 judgement. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt)