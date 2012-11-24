Nov 23 Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega
expressed confidence on Friday that Colombia would recognize an
international court ruling this week that grants Nicaragua
jurisdiction over resources-rich Caribbean waters near a
Colombian archipelago.
Ortega did not mention Bogota's announcement on Wednesday
that it would keep navy ships in the disputed waters until the
International Court of Justice rules on a possible appeal from
the country.
"I am sure that our brothers, the Colombian people, the
Colombian government, and the president of Colombia (Juan Manuel
Santos) will recognize the International Court of Justice's
decision because there is no other way forward," Ortega said at
a student event in Managua.
The ICJ ruled on Monday that a cluster of disputed small
islands in the western Caribbean belonged to Colombia and not to
Nicaragua but drew a demarcation line in favor of Nicaragua in
the nearby waters.
The court said the territorial waters extending out from the
seven islets, which are nearer Nicaragua's coast than
Colombia's, should not cut into Nicaragua's continental shelf.
The ruling reduced the expanse of ocean belonging to Colombia.
The decision, which is binding, increases the size of
Nicaragua's continental shelf and economic exclusion zone in the
Caribbean, which would give it access to rich underwater oil and
gas deposits as well as fishing rights.
COLOMBIAN PUSHBACK
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos rejected the changes
to the border, which effectively put some islands outside of the
rest of the archipelago, saying the ruling had "omissions,
mistakes, excesses, inconsistencies, that we can not accept".
A Colombian navy commander also said he received
instructions from the government to "maintain the sovereignty of
Colombia's maritime jurisdiction, as it has historically been
known."
On Thursday, Colombia's foreign minister said her country
should consider withdrawing from a 1948 treaty that forces
Colombia to abide by any of the court's rulings.
But experts have said that Colombia's withdrawal from the
"Bogota Pact" would not have retroactive effect, and that it
would still be obliged to comply with the ruling.
In 2007, the court, which is based in The Hague, ruled in a
long-running dispute between the two countries that the three
larger islands of San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina
belonged to Colombia.
The ruling on Monday related to seven other islets and the
associated offshore rights surrounding them. The three larger
islands have been controlled by Colombia since Nicaragua ceded
them in a 1928 treaty.
The cluster of islands is more than 437 miles (700 km) from
the Colombian coast and 125 miles (200 km) from Nicaragua.
