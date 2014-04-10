UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, April 10 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the Nicaraguan capital, Managua, on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
It said the quake, very shallow at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km) and therefore more powerful, struck at 2327 GMT north of Managua, 14 miles (22.5 km) northeast of the town of Nagarote.
A magnitude 6.4 quake is capable of causing severe damage.
The quake was initially reported as having a 6.2 magnitude. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts