MANAGUA Nov 6 Former Marxist guerilla leader
Daniel Ortega is expected to easily clinch a third consecutive
term as President of Nicaragua on Sunday, buoyed by steady
economic growth that has trumped fears he is trying to install
autocratic family rule.
Ortega and his running mate, his wife Rosario Murillo, have
nearly 70 percent support, according to a recent poll, tapping
into strong voter approval for a drop in poverty in one of the
poorest countries in the Americas since he took office in 2007.
Emerging as leader of the Sandinista movement that toppled
dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979, Ortega served one term as
president in the 1980s before being sidelined for years.
By the time he won Nicaragua's 2006 election he was talking
about Jesus Christ in his speeches.
Opponents have accused Ortega of trying to set up a "family
dictatorship" since he appointed relatives to key posts, and
after his Sandinistas pushed constitutional changes through
Congress that ended presidential term limits in 2014.
"Ortega gets his way and he doesn't care if he violates the
rights of others," said Maximino Rodriguez, candidate of the
center-right Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC), Ortega's
closest rival polling just 8 percent support.
"Supposedly he fought against the Somoza dictatorship, and
the Sandinistas themselves regard Ortega as worse than Somoza,"
he added, arguing Ortega was just trying to cling to power.
There is certainly no obvious challenger.
The opposition has been in disarray since Pedro Reyes used
the courts to wrest leadership of the Independent Liberal Party
(PLI), the main group, from Eduardo Montealegre in June.
PLI congressmen who refused to accept the decision, calling
Reyes a puppet of Ortega, were dismissed.
Hernan Selva, a 22-year-old engineering student and Ortega
supporter, dismissed as "the kicks of a drowning man" the
complaints by Rodriguez, who fought the Sandinistas in the 1980s
as part of a right-wing paramilitary force known as the Contras.
U.S. and international organizations voiced concern about
Montealegre's ouster and Ortega's refusal to host international
observers for the vote. Still, the World Bank acknowledges that
under Ortega, poverty has fallen almost 13 percentage points.
Ortega, who has made few campaign appearances, has promised
to defend his social and economic achievements if he wins.
A substantial part of those gains have been funded by
Venezuelan petrodollars that have underpinned social programs,
helped private business, and slashed energy costs.
Ortega has also forged alliances with entrepreneurs, helping
Nicaragua to achieve average growth of 5 percent in the past
five years, buttressed by high prices for its meat, coffee and
gold exports, as well as remittances and foreign investment.
Despite some ups and downs, Ortega and U.S. President Barack
Obama have maintained a relatively cordial relationship,
demonstrating the 70-year-old's dramatic shift from a leftist
firebrand to a diplomat who maintains ties with a Cold War foe.
But democracy remains a touchy subject.
A U.S. bill known as the Nica Act seeks to condition
financial assistance to Nicaragua on improvements in democracy,
human rights, and battling anti-corruption, leading Ortega's
government to decry "interference" from Washington in September.
(Additional reporting by Enrique Pretel; Writing by Alexandra
Alper; Editing by Dave Graham, Simon Gardner and Andrew Hay)