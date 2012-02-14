MANAGUA Feb 14 Nicaragua's central bank chief has stepped down after a reported dispute over contributions to a regional development bank backed by Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

Lawmaker Edwin Castro and other lawmakers said the government cited "personal reasons" for Antenor Rosales' resignation as head of the central bank.

But local media said Rosales, who has run the central bank for the last five years, resigned after balking at a proposal by Nicarauga's left-wing president, Daniel Ortega, to transfer some of the country's reserves to the Bank of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Americas, a regional lender.

The bank was established by the Bolivarian Alliance for the Americas, a Latin American left-wing bloc of nations, of which Venezuela is the driving force.

Ortega put forward Finance Minister Alberto Guevara to head the central bank to replace Rosales, Castro said on Tuesday.

Ortega recently said he would contribute 1 percent, or about $170,000, from the country's $17 million in international reserves to Bank of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Americas, which aims to fund social projects around the region. Nicaragua is the poorest country in the Americas after from Haiti.

Ortega's closest ally is Chavez, who has used Venezuelan oil revenues to help bankroll Nicaragua's anti-poverty programs.

Ivan Acosta, a deputy finance minister, was set to take over at the Nicaraguan Finance Ministry. (Reporting By Ivan Castro and Daniel Wallis in Caracas; Editing by Leslie Adler)